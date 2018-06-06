Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Put A Fresh Spin On A Classic At CMT Awards

Give us a sec while we recover from this. As if a performance from Darius Rucker wasn’t enough, some of the hottest hunks in country music joined him onstage at the CMT Awards tonight!

Darius Rucker‘s “Wagon Wheel” collaboration with Caleb Lee Hutchinson on American Idol may have been phenomenal, but dare we say his performance at the CMT Awards tonight was even better? The 52-year-old country star took the stage with three fan favorites, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley to jam out to “Straight To Hell.” Talk about iconic! The song isn’t an original — it’s actually a 1989 classic from the rock band Drivin’ N Cryin’ — but these guys put their own spin on it for Darius’s 2017 album, When Was The Last Time. “It’s one of those old songs for me that meant so much,” Darius explained on the red carpet. And we’re so glad these guys covered it because their rendition rules! As if we needed another reason to love country music tonight…

We’ve been pumped for this CMT Awards performance in particular ever since Darius posted a picture of “The Troublemakers” on Twitter last month. He, Jason, Luke, and Charles were photographed in old-fashioned Southern get-ups from their cowboy hats down to the chains on their vests for the “Straight To Hell” music video. Unlike their outfits in that video, Darius, Jason, Luke, and Charles kept things casual at the CMT Awards. Although he was dressed as Queen Elizabeth for the show’s opening, fancy hat and all, Darius changed into a leather jacket and jeans to close the night out. But while all of the guys stuck with simple looks, this allowed their voices to really shine through!

And as if it wasn’t enough of a treat to see this super squad onstage tonight, the awards ceremony also saw featured incredible performances from country stars like Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, and Florida Georgia Line.