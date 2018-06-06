Dan + Shay Give Us All The Feels With Performance Of Award-Winning ‘Tequila’ At CMT Awards

It’s a big night for Dan + Shay at the CMT Awards, but their double nominations are just the beginning! Get all the deets on their incredible performance here.

We know all eyes will be on perfect pairs like Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher or Kelsea Ballarini and Morgan Evans on the CMT Awards red carpet, but let’s not forget about the dynamic duo hitting the stage! Dan + Shay, a.k.a. Dan Smyers and James Mooney, have a new album coming out on June 22nd, so they gave the audience a little something to hold them over until then. Although part of us was secretly hoping the guys would perform their Kelly Clarkson collaboration “Keeping Score” from their upcoming album, we definitely weren’t disappointed when they began belting out “Tequila.” The country crooners left all of their fans feeling emotional AF — not just because of their bittersweet lyrics, but because of how far Dan and Shay have come.

After their jaw-dropping performance of this same song at the American Country Music Awards in April, we just knew that these two would deliver on tonight’s stage. And deliver they did! It’s no wonder Dan + Shay have been nominated for two CMT Awards — one for Duo Video of the Year, another for Video of the Year, both for “Tequila.” They’ve already nabbed the Duo award, but whether they walk out with the second one or not, let’s be real. With a performance like that in front of all their country music peers, on the same stage as other talented musicians like Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line and Little Big Town, these guys can call their night a surefire success!

As for us, we’ll just be watching their performance on repeat until their Dan + Shay album is finally released. Who’s in the same boat?