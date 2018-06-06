Kellyanne Conway Mistakenly Calls Trump ‘Commander-Of-Cheese’ & The Internet Goes Wild

Hail to the Cheese! Kellyanne Conway made an unforgettable gaffe on CNN when she accidentally gave the president a new title: Commander-of-cheese. Obviously, the internet exploded after finding out.

You gotta brie kidding me! We’re sure you have a lot of nicknames for Donald Trump (probably more bad than good), but nothing will top what Kellyanne Conway accidentally called him during an early morning CNN appearance. Forget the Commander-in-chief; President Trump will forever now be known as the Commander-of-cheese. Sorry, Kellyanne, that’s how this works! Once the internet found out about that hilarious gaffe, viewers flocked to Twitter to weigh in on the cheesy mistake. Mainly, they were there to Kraft some excellent jokes. Sorry not sorry, folks!

“Kellyanne Conway called Trump the ‘Commander of Cheese’ This means if he does something not gouda he can pardon himself. This also explains his hatred of curds,” tweeted @bigmacher. “The Commander of Cheese is in charge of the United States’ parmed forces,” tweeted @@azalben. And @adamcbest chimed in with, “Tune in to CNN next week when she’ll claim the movie The Martian is a true story and call Trump ‘Head of Steak.'” Okay, one more cheese pun: “Kellyanne Conway referred to Donald Trump as the ‘Commander of Cheese’. I can’t Brie-lieve this happened. She Cheddar make an apology and Gruyére on the side of caution. I am Feta up with this kind of behavior,” from @brandon_r_horan. Classic!

I am literally dead now. Kellyanne Conway just called Trump "the Commander of Cheese" pic.twitter.com/zM9UqO0dnt — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) June 6, 2018

He did say he would make American grate again. — Chris Smith (@ChrisSamsDad) June 6, 2018

Obviously, this is far from the biggest mistake Kellyanne’s made while working in the White House. Remember when she talked about the survivors of the Bowling Green Massacre, which never happened? Or brought flashcards on TV to explain how there’s no collusion? Honestly though, this is the best thing she’s ever done. No word yet on how Trump’s going to respond to the gaffe, though we have a feeling he’s not going to be happy.