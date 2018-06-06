CMT Awards Best Dressed: Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini & More

On one of country’s biggest nights, there were so many amazing dresses — see the best fashion at the 2018 CMT Music Awards here!

Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are all taking the stage on June 6, but before that, they all stunned on the red carpet! Held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. we got a fashion fix from this award show! See the best looks of the night in the gallery attached!

Carrie looked flawless as usual. Kelsea looked magical as well. Kelly showed off her weight loss, but more importantly, looked so happy, smiling ear to ear. She looked gorgeous in a long black gown with a thigh high slit! Her makeup was really cool too — a dramatic blue smokey eye really made her eyes pop! This Is Us star Chrissy Metz was shining bright in a black sequin dress. Brooke Hogan looked like a mermaid in a shimmering blue sequin gown. Her platinum blonde hair was sleek and straight — gorgeous! Sandra Lynn wore an illusion dress with lace sleeves and cutouts on her hips. Sexy! Tegan Marie stood out in a gold sequin top and black pants. Tara Thompson wore a gold sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline! Hoda Kotb looked sleek and chic in a white blazer and black leather pants.

I love country shows because the guys always seem to show off their great fashion sense as well! Chris Lane wore a tan and black striped shirt. A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys wore a cool leather jacket and a black hat. See more of the best fashion moments of the night in our best dressed gallery above!