Chris Stapleton Gives Amazing Performance Of ‘Millionaire’ At 2018 CMT Awards

Chris Stapleton made a lasting impression when he performed an incredible rendition of his song ‘Millionaire’ at the 2018 CMT Awards in Nashville, TN on June 6.

Chris Stapleton, 40, took the stage on Broadway in Nashville to sing “Millionaire” at the 2018 CMT Awards on June 6 and it was truly memorable! The legendary country superstar sang the lyrics about love being more precious than gold while strumming his acoustic guitar and it truly gave a laid back vibe to the night. He wore a black button down shirt, matching pants and his classic cowboy hat during the performance and sang from his heart with a lot of emotion. Fans happily sang along to the lyrics of the sweet song and looked thrilled to be in the presence of one of today’s most talented singers in the country genre.

Chris’ performance at this year’s CMT extravaganza is just one way he’s making a difference in the world of country music. The talented star has also been nominated for three awards this year, including one for his collaboration with Justin Timberlake on the song “Say Something”, proving he’s on top of the world when it comes to his talent and recognition. He’s already been recognized at the CMT awards over the last three years so he’s definitely no stranger to being honored for all his hard work and inspiration.

@ChrisStapleton is the main reason I watched the CMT Awards 😍 pic.twitter.com/C8pxuDsCHv — YourFuture_Nurse (@YourSoon2bNurse) June 7, 2018

In addition to his honorable music, Chris has his new twin boys to be excited about. The country musician missed the 2018 ACM Awards due to his wife, Morgane Stapleton, giving birth to the precious bundles of joy! He also won the ACM award for Album of the Year at the ceremony so it was such a fantastic night for Chris! We can’t wait to see what he has in store over the next year and we’re so glad his 2018 has been nothing short of amazing!