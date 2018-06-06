Carrie Underwood Sizzles In Plunging Sheer Mini Dress At CMT Awards

All hail the country queen! Carrie Underwood slayed on the CMT Music Awards red carpet in a sparkling yellow mini dress. Just when you thought Carrie’s style couldn’t get any more fierce, she showed up in this!

Carrie Underwood shut down the CMT Music Awards red carpet with one of her best fashion statements to date. The country superstar dazzled in a yellow beaded mini dress by Nicolas Jebran with sheer sleeves. Carrie showed off her long legs in the short dress. Carrie complimented her dress with a simple beauty look, including a nude lip and smokey eye. Carrie looked absolutely stunning, as usual.

Carrie walked the red carpet with hunky husband Mike Fisher. The couple looked happy and so in love. This has been a tough year for Carrie. The starlet injured her face in a terrifying accident at home back in Nov. 2017. Carrie fell at home and had to get more than 40 stitches in her face. She also suffered a broken wrist. After months of healing, Carrie made her triumphant return to the stage for the first time since her accident at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2018. That same month, she also released her first song since the accident — “Cry Pretty.” Carrie has overcome so many obstacles, and we’re so proud of her.

At the 2018 CMT Awards, Carrie is up for a number of big awards, including Female Video of the Year, Video of the Year, and Collaborative Video of the Year for her incredible song “The Champion” with Ludacris. She’s also nominated alongside Keith Urban for CMT Performance of the Year. Carrie has won a whopping 17 CMT Awards over the years, the most of any country artist in history. If she wins during the 2018 show, she’ll extend that amazing streak! Go, Carrie, go! We’re rooting for you!