OMG, it looks like JAY-Z and Beyonce renewed their wedding vows thanks to a personal video they shared during their ‘On The Run II’ tour opening night. We’ve got the evidence.

Nothing says a marriage is super solid and ready for a next chapter like a wedding vow renewal ceremony. After all that Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, have gone through with his admitted infidelity problems, the super couple appears to have recommitted to each other in the most beautiful way possible. The pair opened their highly anticipated On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales on June 6 and showed off various video montages of their personal life. One clip showed the pair dressed in white, facing each other with bowed heads while 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir are seen being held by onlookers, and the little girl has a crown of white roses in her hair.

The couple just celebrated a decade of marriage in April, so a vow renewal ceremony to mark 10 years of marriage makes perfect sense. Bey and Jay’s official Twitter tour site seemed to confirm the event happened, writing “Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins,” along with a clip of the video. In addition to video of appearing to renew their vows, the couple then celebrates with Jay leaning over to kiss daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, while Beyonce glows with a huge smile in a gorgeous white off-the-shoulder gown with a long white veil attached to her neat bun. Her mom Tina Lawson, 64, is seen behind her, looking equally as happy.

The moment came when the pair was singing “Forever Young” and after the video of the ceremony ended, the words “This is real love” appeared on the screen. A marriage renewal ceremony wasn’t the only incredibly personal moment that the couple decided to share with concertgoers. They seemed to reveal a good look at Rumi and Sir’s faces for the first time since a month after their June 2017 birth. Photos showed each parent holding a twin in each arm, in addition to their adorable appearance at the apparent marriage vow renewal. Bey and Jay are so super private — she doesn’t even do interviews anymore — so when they decide to let us in to their personal world, they go big!