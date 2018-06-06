CMT Awards’ Most Gorgeous Gowns Ever: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, & More

Get ready, because the CMT Awards are coming to town! We’re so excited for tonight’s show, so we’re taking a look back at some of the best dresses ever worn to the show!

We LOVE the CMT Awards, and we love all the gorgeous dresses on the red carpet even more. We’re so ready to see some of the hottest dresses tonight, June 6th, at the show! Not only are the CMT Awards a night celebrating talented artists, it’s also a night for memorable ensembles as well. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most gorgeous dresses ever worn to the CMTs!

We have to talk about Carrie Underwood‘s dress at last year’s awards! Instead of wearing a long gown like she usually does, the country star opted for something on the shorter side! Carrie wore a fun, short dress, complete with frilly tassels on the iridescent skirt, and a sparkly see-through top which had long sleeves and a turtleneck. This is definitely a dress we’ve never seen before, but we’re totally here for it. What a fun dress! We can’t wait to see what Carrie stuns in this year!

Singer Miranda Lambert has been known to wear gorgeous gowns to the biggest country music award shows, as well! We can’t get over her dress at the 2014 CMTs. Miranda stunned in a short, sparkly silver gown with a deep v-neck which showed off her incredible cleavage. The dress was completed with a belt around the middle, and she wore her gorgeous blonde hair back. She looked incredible! Miranda wore a short dress to last year’s ceremony as well. This time, it was a little black dress! The long-sleeved dress featured silver details around the waist and cuffs, and she complimented the look with some strappy black and silver heels — slay!

