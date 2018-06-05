Tori & Zach Roloff’s Son, 1, Rushed To Urgent Care After Scary Arm Injury: Is He OK?

Oh no! Jackson Roloff, son to Tori and Zach Roloff, is on the mend after he was taken to the doctor for an arm injury! What happened?!

Tori Roloff revealed via Instagram that she had to rush her son, Jackson Roloff, 1, to Urgent Care after he hurt his arm over the weekend! “Nothing slows this kid down… the past 24 hours have been pretty stressful but this kid has shown us time and time again just how much of a trooper he truly is,” she captioned the photo of her blue-eyed boy in a sling. “He hurt his arm yesterday afternoon playing and trying to walk like one year olds do. We thought maybe something called “nursemaids elbow” but after two times of a doctor trying to reduce it to no avail (which by the way is absolutely the worst thing to see your child in that much pain) it could possibly be a fracture but still not sure,” Tori explained, adding that he’s “stuck in a splint” until they know for sure!

Luckily, Tori revealed on her Instagram Story Monday afternoon that Jackson was out of his splint! She shared a video of her son standing on her lap, splint-free. “Are you driving the car? Who’s feeling better? Don’t worry, it’s in park. Yay!” she cheered. “Can you tell everyone how you’re feeling?” Tori said to Jackson in the adorable video. “They think it was nursemaids. All good, not a fracture. Thank the Lord above. He got his splint taken off this morning.”

While dad, Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff, hasn’t commented on his son’s injury, Tori documented the scary trip to the doctor on her Instagram story over the weekend. “Learning to walk is hard business for a 1-year-old, we think he might have dislocated his arm. But we’re all good now, just sore,” she wrote in screenshots taken by Hollywood Gossip. We’re so happy to hear that Jackson is now feeling better!