David Dobrik Not Giving Up Hope Of A Family With Liza Koshy One Day Despite Breakup

YouTube stars David Dobrik and Liza Koshy caused total devastation when they recently announced their breakup on their channel but it turns out David still has high hopes for their future.

YouTube stars David Dobrik, 21, and Lisa Koshy took to their channel to shockingly announce their breakup to the world but it may not be the end of their future together if David gets his way. “David is funny and handling everything well, with a smile and maturely, but his heart hurts,” a source close to David EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He had big dreams for his life with Liza and now that they have split, that is all in jeopardy. He mentioned in a podcast just last year that he wanted to have kids with Liza. He is not giving up hope of a family with her one day too. He loves her enough to step away from the relationship for now and give her the space she needs. However, he is hoping that one day, when the timing is better, they might get back together. He still thinks he and Liza could get married, have the family and happy ending he dreamed of, and of course film it all for their YouTube fans.”

If they did get back together and got married and/or started a family, we’re sure it would make all their fans extremely ecstatic! They’ve grown over 20 million followers on their platform so there’s proof that their charisma and love has definitely made an impact. To share such a raw and real breakup story is such an awesome and inspirational thing and it’s reminder that authenticity is always the most effective in the world!

In addition to announcing their split, David and Liza talked about how they were and always will be best friends. They shared their love for each other and admitted that although they’re not good together as a couple right now, it doesn’t mean their feelings for each other are harsh. Let this be a lesson to us all that there’s so much love to give in the world even in the midst of something difficult and life-changing! We wish David and Liza all the best during this transition period!