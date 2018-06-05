David Dobrik: 5 Things To Know About The Newly-Single YouTube Star

Fans are buzzing over the unexpected David Dobrik and Liza Koshy split. As the news spreads, get to know David better with five fast facts here.

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy made headlines on June 5, when they posted a joint YouTube video announcing their breakup. The pair, who began dating in Nov. 2015, revealed they actually split six months ago, but were keeping the news on the DL from their fans as they sorted everything out. Still, the exes are on great terms and vow to remain best friends and continue producing content on YouTube together. Here are five things to know about David!

1. How he got his start. David, who was born in Slovakia but grew up in Chicago, began his social media rise on Vine in April 2013. It didn’t take long for him to build a following on the now-extinct app, and he gained 1.3 million followers throughout his years using the platform. However, in 2015, he decided to shift his focus solely to YouTube. He has one account for his funny vlogs, which has nearly 7 million subscribers, and another for personal videos with friends and family, which has nearly 3.8 million subscribers.

2. He’s the creator of Vlog Squad. One of the highlights of David’s YouTube channel is his videos with members of the Vlog Squad, a group of former Vine stars. Along with Liza, other members inclue Josh Beck, Gabbie Hanna, Toddy Smith and many others.

3. He has some acting credits. David appeared in the short, An Interrogation, in 2015. He also starred in one episode of The Honest Show and the 2016 movie, FML. He’ll star alongside Logan Paul in 2018’s Airplane Mode, as well.

4. He’s won awards. David won a Shorty Award for Vlogger of the Year in 2017 and a Streamy Award for Breakout Creator in 2017.

5. He has three siblings. David’s siblings are Ester, Sara and Toby. Ester previously had a YouTube channel of her own.