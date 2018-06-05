Star Brim: Cardi B’s BFF & Alleged Leaker Of Blac Chyna’s Sex Tape In Prison For Fraud, Cardi Confirms

Cardi B just confirmed her best friend, Star Brim, has gone to prison on wire fraud charges! Read Cardi’s statement and learn more about Star’s sentence here.

Cardi B‘s fans started speculating that something had happened to BFF Star Brim after the “Girls Like You” rapper posted a pic of her on Instagram two days ago with the caption, “Miss her already 😥”. Rumors that Star had been arrested, and Cardi has finally confirmed that shocking news. Star was arrested on charges of wire fraud, and reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted! Cardi explained what happened in a lengthy Instagram post. No, Star wasn’t dramatically nabbed by the police. She’s been out of jail for two years on bail, and turned herself in to serve out the rest of her time. It’s as simple as that!

“For two and a half years Star been out on bail,” Cardi wrote on Instagram (you can see it below). “She got caught by the Feds and lost a lot of sh*t …Ya maa happy cause she away or like she just got snatch but shorty been prepare for this and turn herself in early cause she just want to get sh*t over with and do her time. I mean why wouldn’t she? after she finish her bid no more probation, can travel everywhere and she can live a normal love life! Don’t gotta worry about falling in love knowing in the back of her mind she got to do time. In Soo proud of her i seen her growth and i see how responsible and determined she is. A super go getter never asking nobody for sh*t.”

Aside from her friendship with Cardi, you may remember Star as the person who allegedly leaked Blac Chyna’s sex tape. Yep! Star admitted to retweeting the NSFW clip because it was “entertaining,” but denied that she actually leaked it. She said that she had nothing against Chyna, so why would she do that? Good point!

We’ll share details with you about Star’s case when we find out more, HollywoodLifers!