‘Shadowhunters’ Star Katherine McNamara ‘Shocked’ Over Show’s Sudden Cancellation

‘Shadowhunters’ will be coming to an end after season 3, and the shocking news comes as a surprise to both fans and the cast. Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, and more of the cast posted heartfelt messages after she show was cancelled.

Shadowhunters fans, this is devastating. Freeform announced on June 4 that Shadowhunters, based on the best-selling book series, would end after the second half of season 3 and a two-episode special finale. The new episodes are set to air in spring 2019. The 12-episode season will be titled Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt.

Soon after the news broke, star Katherine McNamara, a.k.a. Clary, posted a long message on her social media accounts and admitted she was stunned by the news as much as fans. “My dear angels, we just found out too — and believe me we are as shocked as you,” she wrote. “Truly, this show has been a treasure. I fell in love with this story and it’s mythology instantly. Playing Clary has been an honor and a joy… No matter what happens from here, I promise you this. By the angel, I will make you the most rock solid, badass, magical finale you could imagine.”

Dominic Sherwood, who plays Jace, was equally as shocked as Katherine. All good things come to an end. It has been my privelidge [sic] to be a part of this world. @ShadowhuntersTV team have been so close to my heart for 3 years. You. The fans. Make us happy and strong and proud. Thank you. For everything. We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads… held high. We love you. Forever and always. Xx.”

Matthew Daddario, who plays Alec, also posted a long message to fans on Twitter. “It has been an absolutely wonderful experience getting to be part of Shadowhunters for the past three years. After all of it, I hope I have fulfilled my promise of being the best Alec Lightwood you could ask for… We have a full final season you should all watch that will make you cry, laugh and feel entirely and absolutely emotionally and professionally satiated for eternity… Also pictures of birds! What more could you want! Thanks to you all for your amazing.”