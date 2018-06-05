Meghan Markle’s Wedding Makeup Artist Gave Olivia Culpo A CFDA Glow Equally Gorgeous

Meghan Markle’s makeup artist is in high demand after her STUNNING wedding beauty, and Olivia Culpo snagged him to get the perfect glowing skin at the CFDA Awards. Get his tips below!

Daniel Martin was the makeup artist behind Meghan Markle‘s glowing bridal beauty look, and now, he’s showing off his signature glow again. He did Olivia Culpo‘s makeup for the CFDA Awards on June 4 in New York City. Daniel told us, “My inspiration for Olivia was a simple, sexy summer glow. Healthy, radiant, sun kissed skin, sheer washes of bronze and tangerine on the cheeks, built up signature Olivia Culpo lashes and a hint of coral on the lips.” He started by using the Honest Beauty Magic Balm, which you can apply to cheekbones, temples, lips, and the cupid’s bow for a dewy look. It’s super hydrating and the perfect moisturizing base.

Daniel says, “I started with Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation #3W and Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer in #031 Sand to create the base. Then, for the perfect glow, I applied Dior Backstage Contour Palette #001 Universal and Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette #001 Universal. I also added Diorblush #676 Coral Cruise to the apples of her cheeks.” Daniel also likes the Honest Beauty Crème Blush in Truly Charming. You can layer the two blushes to make the look last longer!