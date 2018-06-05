Rihanna, Sandra Bullock & More Stars Stun In Sexy Gowns At ‘Ocean’s 8’ NYC Premiere — See Pics

The cast of ‘Ocean’s 8’ celebrated the premiere of their upcoming film in New York City on June 5, and their outfits were to die for! Check out Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, and more wow on the red carpet!

They play the coolest criminals in the game on film, so it’s no surprise that the stars of Ocean’s 8 would slay the red carpet at the premiere on Tuesday in NYC. Known for her iconic style, Rihanna turned heads in a intricate purple ruffled Givenchy dress, and we are obsessed. She pulled the look together with sexy dark makeup and wore her hair in a slicked back style. And of course, her jewelry was stunning! Sandra Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean in the movie, looked just as ravishing in a nude embellished gown with feathered accents. I mean, she looked like a literal angel! Take a look at more of their looks in the gallery above.

Matching Sandra’s feathers, Sarah Paulson flaunted a similar dress, but in yellow. In contrast, Mindy Kaling opted for a stunning black gown. However, she amped up the sex appeal and pulled a total Angelina Jolie with the dress’ high slit that revealed her legs. TBH, she’s never looked better! We can’t get over these looks. Of course, this isn’t the first time the girls slayed a red carpet together. At an Met Gala after party on May 7, the Ocean’s 8 stars were the ultimate squad goals while promoting the film. Even Mindy captioned her post of them together, “SQUAD!!!”

Seeing the ladies together has us so excited for the films release on June 8. “I do honestly feel like it’s ‘Groundhog Day.’ This film is a wonderful, fun romp and piece of entertainment,” Cate Blanchett said during an interview with USA Today.