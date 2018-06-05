Kate Spade Dead At 55: Lucy Hale & More Stars Mourn Tragic Passing Of Iconic Designer

After Kate Spade’s tragic death, celebrities are flooding Twitter with messages of love for the legendary designer. See tweets from Lucy Hale and more here.

Rest in peace, Kate Spade. The legendary designer was found dead of apparent suicide in her New York City apartment at the age of 55 on June 5, officials confirmed. She reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself to her bedroom door knob with a ligature and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Her housekeeper was the one to discover the body, and Kate reportedly left a note behind. Hollywood has been rocked by this devastating news, and stars immediately began flooding Twitter with messages mourning the late designer.

Actress Alyson Stoner was one of the first stars to tweet, with the message, “Kate [crying emoji]. You never know what someone is going through. Please call 24/7 Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.” Chelsea Clinton also wrote a heartbreaking tweet: “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.” Josh Groban also took to Twitter with the message, “Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.” Alyssa Milano was in the middle of an interview on MSNBC when the news broke, and she teared up upon hearing the news. Coincidentally, she was wearing Kate Spade during the Q&A.

Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help,” while Lucy Hale wrote, “Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace.” Lena Dunham added, “Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple o NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.”

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Kate got her start in fashion by working at Mademoiselle magazine beginning in 1986. She left the company in 1991, with the desire to launch a fashion line of her own. In 1993, she and her then-boyfriend, Andy Spade, launched Kate Spade Handbags, and eventually extended the line to include clothes, jewelry, shoes and much more. She officially sold her stake in the company in 2006 to raise her daughter, but launched a new brand, Frances Valentine, selling shoes and handbags, in 2016. The Kate Spade brand was acquired by Coach in May 2017.

Kate is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, as well as her famous niece, Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in Amazon’s hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.