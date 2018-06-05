John Cena Reveals Why He Changed His Mind About Having Kids After Nikki Bella Split: I’m ‘A Bit Wiser’ Now

John Cena is ready to be a dad. He swears! The WWE star explains in a new interview that he’s a different man now, and the new him wants kids. Watch here!

We’ve got whiplash now from all this back-and-forth drama with John Cena! Does he want kids? Does he not want kids? Well, at the moment he is fully committed to becoming a father, and he wants to do that with his former fianceé, Nikki Bella, 32. John, 41, said in a new interview with TMZ that he would “love to be a dad,” because he’s “a bit wiser now.” Uh..wiser than a month ago?

“I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children,” John told TMZ. “But I’m a little bit older now, a bit wiser. At age 18, we say things different at age 25, at 35. I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.”

If only he had felt this way before he and Nikki dramatically broke off their engagement just weeks before their wedding! As HollywoodLife told you previously, part of the reason that they broke up was because he didn’t want kids, while Nikki had always dreamed of starting a family with him. While John didn’t say in the interview if he and Nikki were actually back together, he said they are “best friends” and talk “all the time.”

That’s interesting, since Nikki told the same outlet in May that they’re “working on their relationship” and are “trying to work things out.” The Total Bellas star also said in an interview with Life & Style that she held onto her wedding dress because, “honestly, I think that John and I will probably end up together. He is my best friend and I love him. There’s no indication that their wedding is back on…yet. But it’s clear that John’s still madly in love with her, and vice versa.

Their friends are convinced that a total reconciliation is going to happen within the year, a source close to Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She believes John now when he says he does want kids with her, she thinks he’s being totally genuine, and doesn’t think anymore that he’s just feeding her a line in order to get her back,” our source added. “They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re nearly there, and their friends think they’ll be married within the next year and are well on their way to starting a family together.”