Eminem’s Daughter Hailie: First Photos With Boyfriend & Sister In Months — See Pics

After watching their dad Eminem’s Governor’s Ball performance on June 3, Hailie and Whitney Scott Mathers were spotted out and about in NYC with Hailie’s boyfriend Evan McClintock. Check out the photos here!

Taking a break from Detroit, Michigan, Eminem’s daughters Hailie, 22, and Whitney Scott Mathers, 16, jetted to NYC to see him at the Governors Ball on Sunday. However, their trip didn’t end there as they were photographed enjoying the city on June 4. The girls kept it casual in chic athleisure. Hailie rocked leggings and Yeezy’s while Whitney opted for a sky blue hoodie, black track pants, and Birkenstocks. They definitely fit right in! Also with them was Hailie’s hunky boyfriend Evan McClintock. The trio were seen sharing laughs and grabbing coffee from Starbucks. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Hailie’s NYC outing comes just one day after she revealed she wants to be an Instagram influencer. “People have been reaching out, as if I don’t have any [management],” Hailee explained during an interview with The Daily Mail. When asked how exactly she plans on pulling this off, Hailie said, “I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still.” However, we have reason to believe she’ll figure it out especially with her famous dad by her side. Plus, she has a lot of time being that she recently finished college at Michigan STATE University (MSU). We’re sure her dad is very proud!

And speaking of Eminem, he has a lot going on in his personal life as well. The “Love the Way You Lie” rapper stirred social media into a frenzy when he yelled “Nicki! Let’s do this!” into the mic at last weekend’s Governor’s Ball. This only further fueled the many rumors speculating that he and Nicki Minaj are an item. I guess we will just have to wait and see how this all plays out!