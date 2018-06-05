David Spade Breaks Silence On Kate’s Suicide In Heartening Message: ‘It’s A Rough World’

This is so devastating. David Spade has released a statement following the news of Kate Spade’s sudden and tragic death. Get all the details here.

Today, fashion mourns the loss of it’s beloved icon Kate Spade, and our hearts go out to her family who are grieving over their mother, sister, friend, and wife. Kate’s brother-in-law David Spade took to Twitter to honor her with a tweet that read, “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f*cking funny she was… It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.” In the photo, Kate can be smiling, and it’s nothing short of heartwarming. David also posted another sweet tribute to his late sister-in-law on Instagram. In the post captioned, “Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it,” David and Kate can be seen sharing a laugh. Take a look at the photos below.

David’s statements come just a few hours after he was spotted out in LA looking extremely sad. Trying to hide from the cameras, David wore sunglasses and a baseball cap. He was also spotted getting a consoling hug from a friend. We can’t imagine how difficult this for the Spade family. As we previously told you, Kate was reportedly found unconscious inside her NYC apartment on June 5 after allegedly hanging herself. She is survived by her daughter Frances Beatrice Spade, 13, and her husband Andy Spade, David’s brother.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

“I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene,” the NYPD released in a statement given to HollywoodLife.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contract the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

