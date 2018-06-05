14 Stars Who’ve Slayed In Crop Tops On The Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian & More

Kim Kardashian turned heads last night at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a silk set, featuring a stunning crop top that showed off her abs. Of course, she wasn’t the first to wear this kind of look on a red carpet!

Stars bare their tummies on the red carpet in crop tops all the time! Kim Kardashian, most recently, slayed in the trend at the CFDA Awards, where she was honored with the Influencer Award. Rocking a Rick Owens cream colored crop top and skirt, the Keeping Up star stunned like the modern goddess she is! Of course, Rihanna wore a similar style at the 2014 Met Gala, and both fashionistas look like total queens. Kim’s sisters were by her side in similarly stylish looks! Kourtney Kardashian wore a sexy, studded black suit while Kendall Jenner opted for an ostrich feather Vauthier dress. Click through the gallery to see stars rocking crop tops on the red carpet!

Kim’s sisters have, of course, slayed in this crop top look before! Kendall Jenner has been wearing crops on red carpets for years. One of her more notable looks was a black crop with a long train that she paired with jean shorts in Cannes in 2016. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, also stunned in a crop top set, like her big sis KKW, while attending the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in 2017. It was then, the lip kit mogul went viral for her super hot purple crop top and cut-out skirt Balmain set.

Now, this trend isn’t exclusive to the KarJenners! Taylor Swift wore a fun, sparkling crop top and pants set to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, and then stunning orange crop top and full-length, hot pink skirt set to the Grammys in 2016. Taylor’s current tour partner, Camila Cabello, showed off her awesome bod in a crop top and skirt recently at the Radio Disney Music Awards, and looked like a total bohemian queen. Country ladies Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini are also no strangers to the crop top trend! Maren, especially, tends to go for the look often, showing off her abs in a crop top at the ACM Awards and the iHeart Country Music Festival, both in 2018. Kelsea rocked a super cute teal crop top and shorts set to the Halo Awards in 2017!