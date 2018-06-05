Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City home on June 5. The iconic fashion designer was beloved by celebs — see photos of her designs on the red carpet below.

Kate Spade is synonymous with feminine, flirty fashion, gorgeous handbags, stunning shoes, and adorable accessories. The designer was sadly found dead in her NYC apartment on June 5, of an apparent suicide. The designer and brand is loved by stars and royals — Kate Middleton, Lucy Hale, Victoria Justice, Kerry Washington and many more have all been spotted at Kate Spade fashion shows and on red carpets wearing the label. See some of the most famous celebrities wearing Kate Spade in the photo gallery attached above.

Kate Middleton wore a pink chiffon floral frock with a ribbon bow neck tie in October 2016, pictured above. It suit the Duchess perfectly. Kate also wore the Kate Spade New York Holiday 2017 diamond pleated shirt dress while visiting The Foundling Museum in London, England in November 2017. At the most recent Kate Spade fashion show, in New York on February 9, 2018, Lucy Hale, Jamie Chung, Isla Fisher, Natalia Dyer, and Rachel Bloom were just some of the stars who attended and wore the designs.

The CFDA Awards were just held in New York City on June 4, 2018. Last year, in 2017, Ashley Benson, Ellie Kemper and Mandy Moore all wore Kate Spade on the carpet. Chrissy Metz wore a custom Kate Spade gown for the 2018 SAG Awards in January. Bella Thorne, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter have all worn Kate Spade dresses for red carpet events. The love for the designer and her brand will surely live on forever.