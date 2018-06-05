PA Teen, 17, Dies After Reportedly Drowning In Shower: Father Suggests Hair Got Caught In Drain

A PA teen is dead after a freak accident before school. Brianne Rapp, 17, tragically died after reportedly drowning in her own bathtub. Her hair had allegedly clogged the shower drain.

Brianne Rapp, 17, died unexpectedly while getting ready for school on Friday, June 1. While it’s still unclear how the Pennsylvania teen died, it is believed she reportedly drowned in the bathtub. Michael Rapp, Brianne’s father, said she was in the shower while her mother was still sleeping. “We’re thinking she blacked out in the bathtub and fell and hit her head and was found by my ex,” he told CBS Pittsburgh. “We don’t know if maybe hair clogged the drain but the tub overflowed.” Michael said Brianne had a thyroid problem and was on medicine for it. He also revealed that she’s blacked out a few times in the past, so he’s not sure if she slipped and fell in the shower or blacked out.

Brianne’s dad said he got a frantic call from his daughter’s mom early Friday. “She was hysterical on the phone and she told me she was gone. I thought maybe she ran away or something. I didn’t realize she meant she passed away,” Michael said. “I’ll miss her smiling face and her great personality and wanting the best out of life,” Rapp said. “Her mother and I are so proud to have raised a girl that people have so many nice things to say.”

Brianne’s friend Haile Slupe remembered her and said she was more like a sister to her. “It’s still hard to believe my best friend is not here no more,” Slupe told the news organization. “I was at her house every weekend. I’d go hang out. I’d text her mom and surprise her.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses and Brianne’s family is planning a spaghetti dinner at Smokin’ Toad’s BBQ in Sarver, PA on Monday, June 11 at 6 PM to help with costs.

Our thoughts are with Brianne’s friends and family during this difficult time.