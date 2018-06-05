Just days after Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were romantically linked, their respective exes, Blake Griffin and Tinashe, were caught hanging out together in Vegas. Are they getting REVENGE!?

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ exes are out for revenge after the pair’s new romance went public at the end of last month! News of Kendall and Ben’s low-key relationship broke on May 30, and on June 2, their exes, Blake Griffin and Tinashe both happened to be at the same party in Las Vegas. They didn’t avoid each other, either — a video shows the two hanging out in the same private section of the club! “Blake watched Tinashe perform,” a source confirmed to Page Six. “They were also at the same VIP table.”

It’s unclear if the two had any actual interaction, but it’s certainly quite a coincidence that they happened to cross paths in this way. Meanwhile, Kendall and Ben had reportedly been dating for a few weeks already when news of their relationship broke, and Tinashe’s brother claimed that the basketball star cheated on his sister with the supermodel. The singer has yet to comment on whether or not this is actually true, but she did take to Instagram to share a bikini shot with the caption, “Life’s crazy, ain’t it,” on June 2. Hmmm.

As for Blake and Kendall — they were first linked at the end of summer 2017, and seemed to be getting pretty serious for a few months there. However, when the basketball season started in October, they were seen together less and less, and when he was traded from the LA Clippers to the Detroit Pistons in January, it took a toll on their relationship.

Blake Griffin and Tinashe partying in Vegas last night following the Kendall Jenner/Ben Simmons drama pic.twitter.com/yj2D2vrEnk — it’s not that deep (@urbanaslne) June 3, 2018

Kendall is notoriously private about her personal life, so it’s not likely that we’ll hear her comment on any of this anytime soon. However, she and Ben have not been able to avoid the cameras in the past week, so as long as they’re still together, we’re sure to see them out and about quite a bit!