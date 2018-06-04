Stars Wearing Plunging Necklines To Their Stomachs — Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato & More

How low can you go? Some stars are more daring than others, and celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lea Michele and more have rocked super plunging necklines on the red carpet. See pics here!

Miley Cyrus, 25, went bold and daring at the 2018 Met Gala in May in New York City. She wore a low cut Stella McCartney dress that was also completely backless! She looked so confident in the slinky black number! She’s “freed the nipple” many times before, so I guess she doesn’t care about having a wardrobe malfunction! Luckily, everything stayed in place that night! Emma Stone and Lily Aldridge also rocked super low cut dresses at the Met Gala this year. It’s the ultimate night of gorgeous fashion!

Demi Lovato wore a low-cut leopard Dior dress at the Billboard Awards on May 20. Also at the Billboards, Hailey Baldwin went low in gold. Gorgeous! Lea Michele was super sexy in La Perla at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles in March. For the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Hailee Steinfeld dared her bare. Jennifer Lopez was stunning in sequins at the Time 100 Gala in New York in April. See pics of 22 gorgeous stars in plunging outfits here! Kendall wore a white tulle Schiaparelli gown at the Girls of the Sun premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Bella Hadid was glowing in gold in a plunging dress while walking in the Fashion For Relief fashion show in Cannes this spring. Ruby Rose and Michelle Rodriguez both bared their chests in Cannes at the amfAR’s 25th Cinema Against AIDS Gala.