Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart ‘Share Laughs’ At Chateau Marmont: Details On Their Epic Reunion

Not awkward at all! Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reunited at Lily-Rose Depp’s b-day bash on June 1, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their pleasant run-in!

Turns out, exes can be friendly. Robert Pattinson, 32, and Kristen Stewart, 28, proved this is true when they were both spotted at Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party at the Chateau Marmont in LA on Friday. “It was a very intimate setting, which celebs like about the Chateau. Nobody bugs the celebs at all and everyone feels safe and can actually be their normal selves. While everyone was chatting and smoking and doing their thing all night it was actually a very rare occurrence that Rob and Kristen were around each other. They were not avoiding each other, they just had other agendas and conversations they were involved in,” a source from the Chateau tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“It looked like Rob was having more fun chatting away and just having a good time. Kristen seemed a little more subdued, and maybe, even bored. For the most part though, it was like a cigarette and vape factor because everyone was partaking in that and the times that Rob and Kristen were together they shared some laughs and a smoke also. They had very cordial conversations, but it was minimal at best. But, no drama as it seems they are cool with each other, the insider continued. Although this isn’t exactly the news us Twilight fans were hoping for, it’s good to know they’re still friends!

As many of you may know, Kristen is in a committed relationship with model Stella Maxwell. Robert on the other hand, seems to be enjoying the single life. He recently broke off his engagement with singer FKA Twigs and even reportedly went on a few dates with Katy Perry. Nevertheless, we wish these two nothing but the best!