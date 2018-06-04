Fans of Pusha T let him know that they have his back amidst his feud with Drake by leading a ‘F*** Drake’ chant during his Governor’s Ball performance over the weekend. Watch here!

Drake is keeping quiet after Pusha T slammed him on the diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” but Pusha’s fans seem ready for the feud to continue! The rapper performed at Governor’s Ball in New York City over the weekend, and at one point, the crowd began chanting, “F*** Drake, f*** Drake, f*** Drake,” in unison. It was so loud that Pusha even had to take a moment to collect himself before playing his next song! He didn’t respond directly to the support, but he made it pretty clear that he heard what his fans were saying. Watch below!

The feud between these two began when Pusha slammed Drake on his album, released in May, for allegedly using a ghostwriter. Drizzy fired back with a freestyle diss track to prove he writes his own rhymes — but that’s when Pusha took things to the next level. He released “The Story of Adidon” and alleged that Drake had a secret child, Adonis, with porn star, Sophie Brussaux. He referred to Drake as a “deadbeat” dad in the lyrics. Drake previously denied being Sophie’s baby daddy in 2017, and the story his of rumored paternity fell out of the spotlight fairly quickly, but Pusha had no shame in bringing it up again.

Obviously, the dig was incredibly personal, and Drake has yet to respond or comment on the baby rumors. His friend and Rap-a-Lot Records CEO, J Prince, revealed during an interview over the weekend that he was the one who told Drake to keep his mouth shut. “We gonna put this to bed,” J Prince explained. “Because we can’t get in the pig pen with pigs because pigs turn to hogs and then hogs get slaughtered.” Yikes!

Of course, Drake is currently hard at work on his next album, so who knows what kind of last minute tracks he’ll add regarding any of this. We’ll be waiting!