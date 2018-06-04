Did Nicki Minaj Confirm She’s Dating Eminem? ‘If He Say We Go Together, Then B**** We Go Togeva’

Are they, or aren’t they? — Nicki Minaj and Eminem continue to fuel romance rumors, and fans think she just confirmed it with THIS video…

All we want is for Nicki Minaj, 35, and Eminem, 45, to spill the tea about their relationship status. The rappers continue to fuel romance rumors with their mysterious (yet adorable) and very public shoutouts. Their most recent exchange? — During his set at Governor’s Ball, Em gave his “wifey,” Nicki a sweet shoutout on stage. “I know she’s gonna see this,” he told the New York crowd on Sunday, June 3. “Nicki! Let’s do this! I’m gonna tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know. We go together.” And, he was right. — Nicki indeed saw his shoutout!

The “Chun-Li” rapper then reposted a fan video of Em’s shoutout to her Instagram, adding fuel to those dating rumors once more. “If he say we go together then b–ch we go togeva all I did was post my lil verse y’all I swear,” she captioned the video in part, calling him the G.O.A.T. That “verse” she was referring to was from her track “Big Bank” featuring YG, 28, Big Sean, 30, and 2 Chainz, 40, where Nicki raps about “bagging EM”. — Those lyrics were the catalyst to the dating rumors when she released the song teaser on May 25.

Fans went wild over the lyrics and instantly began asking Nicki if she and Em are dating. When a fan asked if she’s really dating Em, Nicki gave the concrete answer, “Yes.” And, if this isn’t the real deal, then Em is just playing along all too well. The two later exchanged a playful convo when Eminem responded to another fan who asked the same dating question. “Girl you know it’s true,” he wrote. Nicki replied: “Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

And, let’s not forget about Eminem’s blatant shoutout to Nicki when in performed in Boston over Memorial Day weekend! He asked his audience in Boston, “How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj? Well god d***it, me too! Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it!” Then, Nicki gushed over him on Twitter with a sweet response of her own. “The act that he’s silly & a good just like me. Love him so much,” she wrote. “Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

While their back and forth seems to be all in fun, we have to admit, we totally ship these two!