Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill To Both Perform At ‘Made In America’ — Awkward For Exes?

Nicki Minaj is set to have an awkward run-in with her ex Meek Mill as the two are both set to perform at the Made In America festival! Check out the full lineup here!

Uh oh, are things about to get super awkward? Nicki Minaj may be forced into an uncomfortable reunion with her ex Meek Mill at Made In America this year. The two exes are set to headline the Philadelphia festival on Labor Day weekend so they’ll definitely have a chance to catch up — and they certainly have a lot to talk about considering the fact the two former lovers haven’t been on the best of terms lately.

While Meek was in prison, Nicki said that the “judge in question” involved in Meek’s case, Judge Genece Brinkley, “did everything I asked of her.” In response to this, Meek went on the Breakfast Club and said, “She shouldn’t had said nothing. And we leave it at that. I don’t feel no way. She know I wasn’t feeling that. I don’t care who it is. This could be Safaree, this could be anybody.” Check out the entire lineup for the star-studded music festival below!

On top of that, Meek did not enjoy Nicki and Eminem’s stunt where they briefly pretended they were a couple, while trolling all of us in the process. “Meek feels like Nicki is making herself look thirsty, and basic,” our source close to Meek told us. “Meek has a lot of respect for Nicki as an artist so he feels like she is better than that, and using cheap marketing gimmicks like this to sell records is above her.”

Time will tell if these two exes will end up burying the hatchet for good and begin being on good terms again. We’ll just have to wait until Labor Day weekend and see for ourselves.