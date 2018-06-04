Melania Trump Makes Her First Appearance In The 25 Days Since Surgery At Gold Star Event

Melania Trump is back after 25 days of being out of the public eye as the first lady attended her first event since having surgery! Watch her make her grand entrance here!

Melania Trump has been found! The first lady attended a reception for Gold Star military families at the White House on June 4, marking her first public appearance since May 10. The event was closed off from press, however, so no photos of the first lady in her first event in almost a month were provided. However, she was caught on video thanks to a phone camera. Wearing a black dress, Melania not only sat at the event, she walked in with her husband Donald Trump. Apparently, Donald told the crowd that although Melania “had a little problem” a few weeks ago, she “wouldn’t miss” this event “for anything,” according to the Daily Mail. Check out footage of her entering the event with Donald below!

Melania’s last public event was four days before she underwent an embolism surgery to treat a “benign kidney condition.” She recuperated in the hospital for five days and then…radio silence. Her puzzling absence and silence led to major public concern, and sparked multiple conspiracy theories about where she truly was.

The first lady tweeted that she was merely working hard behind the scenes at the White House on May 30, but many believed that she didn’t actually write the tweet. It read an awful lot like her husband, President Donald Trump’s style.

First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) June 4, 2018

Melania will not accompany the president to the G7 summit in Canada on June 8 or the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore June 12, according to her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. It’s unclear when she will next make a public appearance, or be photographed doing so. Melania hasn’t been seen in public for 24 days.