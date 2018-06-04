March For Our Lives: Road To Change — Learn More About National Bus Tour To Register Young Voters

The March For Our Lives team has announced something huge: they’re touring the country to register young people to vote! Learn more about their adventurous summer here.

Kids are going to change the world. The young adults and their older allies behind March For Our Lives, including survivors of the Parkland shooting, are taking a bus tour across the United States to get “young people educated, registered, and motivated to vote.” The initiative is called March For Our Lives: Road To Change. The tour starts June 15th in Chicago, where they’ll be attending the Peace March. From there, they’re going city to city in 20 states. They’ll ultimately make 75 stops in 60 days!

Per a statement from March For Our Lives, they’re focusing on visiting cities where the NRA “has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives.” They’ll also visit communities affected by gun violence to speak with survivors and loved ones. “We have one simple goal,” their statement reads. “Rally as many young people as possible to register and commit to vote in November.

“We can’t let up now. If you care about what happened to us — if you care about any of the shootings that happen in this country every day — we need you to stand with us on this tour,” they said, adding, “enough is enough.” We couldn’t agree more. Their is plenty you can do to participate, including volunteering, organizing your own voter registration drive, and joining clubs — find out more HERE! The March For Our Lives team has several goals they hope to achieve: fund gun violence research, eliminate “absurd” restrictions on the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives), instate universal background checks, ban high capacity magazines, and much more.

If you’re interested in attending a March For Our Lives: Road To Change event in your area, sign up HERE to receive more information. or textCHANGE to 977-79. And if you’re unable to attend, you can register online to vote! Just follow that same link. Let’s make a difference!