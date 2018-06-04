‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Happening: Reese Witherspoon Reviving Elle Woods For A New Movie

Time to do the bend and snap! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is officially a go, and Reese Witherspoon is bringing back the beloved and blonde Elle Woods for an all-new movie!

Bust out your pink, Legally Blonde fans! Reese Witherspoon is in final talks to reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, our sister site Deadline reports. There’s no script yet, but Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted Amanda Brown’s novel for the first Legally Blonde movie, are in the running to write it. Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and became an instant comedy classic. The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, hit theaters in 2003.

There’s no word yet on whether or not other original cast members will return, which includes Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, and Jennifer Coolidge. One beloved cast member who will sadly not be back for the third film is Moonie, who played Elle’s precious pup, Bruiser Woods, in both the original and sequel. Moonie passed away in March 2016.

The third movie will focus on “female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture. The feeling is to draw back in the audience that grew up with the original film, and find a new global audience,” Deadline reports. Even though it’s been 17 years since the original movie, Reese has held Elle Woods close to her heart. She celebrated the 15th anniversary by trying on some of Elle’s iconic clothes from the original film. Reese has always been open to the idea of a third movie. “I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it,” she told E! News at the Elle Women in Television dinner in Jan. 2017. “I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”