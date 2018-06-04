KJ stepped out this weekend with the best accessory ever — her barefoot baby! The photo of them? Priceless. But the baby carrier pictured? Not so much.

From her contouring to her hair coloring to her risky red carpet looks, Kylie Jenner has always been a source of style inspo to her fans, but now she’s inspiring a whole new group of women. That’s because the 20-year-old is seriously #momgoals. She stepped out with 4-month-old Stormi Webster this weekend to celebrate Penelope Disick and North West‘s birthdays at a joint party, and they sort of stole the show. Yes, the birthday girls were adorable in their matching rainbow robes, but nothing beats a new pic of one of our fave newborns. Stormi was wrapped up in a carrier in the adorable Instagram shot, so only the top of her head could be seen, as well as her bare baby feet. Too cute!

But the best part was, Kylie had color-coordinated their looks — and we bet moms everywhere will be following suit after seeing their sweet pic. The reality TV star wore a white tee to the birthday bash with a pair of gold shorts and her hair pulled back, while her daughter sported a white headband with gold shorts as well. Stormi was wrapped up in a Gucci carrier, though, so it’s safe to say that anyone trying to copy their cute mother/daughter ‘fits may have to ditch that part of the look. The designer purchase does cost $625, after all! But hey, at least Stormi didn’t have on the expensive personalized shoes Kylie put her in last month, which were almost twice as much money as the carrier.

With her crazy successful Kylie Cosmetics brand, it’s no secret that Kylie has the moolah to keep her daughter dressed to impress — and she’s taking full advantage! All we ask is that she keeps posting pics. She and Stormi make the perfect pair.