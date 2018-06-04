Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist In White Crop Top At CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian is being honored with the Fashion Influencer Award at the CFDA Awards on June 4, and she totally looked the part on the red carpet.

Held in Brooklyn, New York on June 4, Kim Kardashian, 37, looked stunning as she hit the black and white carpet for the CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored Kim with the first-ever Influencer Award. A version of this award, the Fashion Icon Award, has previously gone to Rihanna and Beyonce. “I’m really so humbled by this award, I’m so excited,” she told Candice Huffine on the CFDA Facebook Live red carpet show.

Kim looked so amazing as she arrived at the prestigious event. She wore Rick Owens. “Lately my style has been really chill. My mom would kill me if I wore sweatpants to an event like this. My mom does influence my choices.” Kim’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian supported her by attending the event as well! Since Kim is such an influencer, Candice asked who she follows on Instagram. “I follow fitness pages that inspires me every day to work out..I follow makeup and beauty accounts. I follow my husband, I trust his vision. He’s my best stylist.”

Kim has proven she has incredible fashion sense year after year. Her style is always interesting and evolving. At the 2018 Met Gala in May, she wore a tight, gold Versace gown that hugged every curve to perfection. She was one of the best dressed of the night, and that event has some stiff competition! Kim was on a strict liquid diet before the Gala, and she definitely lost weight to fit into that skintight dress!

Issa Rae hosted the CFDA Awards. See more red carpet photos from the event in the gallery attached!