Was Pregnant Kenya Moore Really Fired From ‘RHOA’? Andy Cohen Sets The Record Straight

Andy Cohen opened up about the future of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’, including the rumor that Kenya Moore may have been fired, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with us.

Andy Cohen, 50, commented on the huge speculation that Kenya Moore, 49, was fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife and it has us seriously freaking that her time on the show may be no more. “We are actually figuring out next season right now,” Andy told us at a recent Purina event, when we asked him if Kenya would be on the next season. His response didn’t confirm or deny the rumors of her departure so we can’t help but think there is a possibility that she may not be a part of the popular reality show anymore. This is pure speculation on our part though and it could turn out that Kenya’s still going to be showing her face when next season premieres.

In addition to Kenya’s status, Andy, who is an executive producer of RHOA, also commented on Kim Zolciak-Bermann‘s participation with the show. “I think so,” he said when asked if she was done with the show. “She’s doing Tardy for the Party now, but I’m sure she does not want to come back.” Kim, of course, is the one who started speculation about Kenya’s departure when she posted a cryptic tweet that read, “Poof! #LostYourPeach” back in Dec. 2017. Peaches are what the ladies of the show hold in the opening so the tweet definitely seemed to insinuate that someone was leaving.

At first, some fans thought maybe Kim was talking about Tardy for the Party but she was quick to set the record straight. “Sweetie I hold a 🍑 for my OWN show 6 seasons 💋,” the tweet read and then when fans started arguing about whether Kim or Kenya made more money, Kim responded with an answer that put Kenya in the position of being the one possibly fired. “My hubby made more in one year then she has made in her lifetime! #ShesUnemployed hope she can live off her savings 💋,” she posted.

If Kenya is indeed fired, at least she has a new baby to look forward to! The reality star announced her pregnancy when she appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 1 back in Apr. It will be the first child for Kenya and her hubby Marc Daly, who she married in June 2017.