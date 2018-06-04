Kanye West Reveals In New Interview That He Was Diagnosed With ‘Mental Condition’ At Age 39

After his epic listening party in Wyoming, Kanye West sat down for a heart-to-heart interview with radio host Big Boy where he opening up about a ‘mental condition’ he only recently discovered he had.

Kanye West threw a historic party in Wyoming on Thursday, May 31, where he showed his closest friends his new album Ye. Afterwards, he sat down with radio personality Big Boy to discuss the project and the happened to the rapper throughout the process. That’s when he revealed that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition.” “I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” Kanye stated; he is 40 years old now. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

True enough. During the outro of his new track “Yikes,” Yeezy makes a brave admission. “That’s my third person/That’s my bipolar sh*t, ni**a what?/That’s my superpower, ni**a ain’t no disability/I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero!” During the interview, Ye also shared that the infamous TMZ interview in which he claimed slavery was a “choice,” had a profound effect on the creation of the album. He admitted that afterwards, he removed some lyrics in order to sidestep the issue.

“It was just too sensitive,” West said, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good… Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40.” Check out the interview in its entirety above.