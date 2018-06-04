Jenelle Evans Accused Of Photoshopping Face In New Pic: ‘Half Of Your Bottom Lip Is Gone’

After Jenelle Evans posted a sweet selfie with her son over the weekend, one fan just couldn’t help but point out that she appeared to alter the pic a bit. Check it out here!

Did Jenelle Evans photoshop her face in a new selfie with son, Jace!? The mom of three shared a sweet, summertime snap with her oldest child over the weekend, and a fan left a comment accusing her of altering the image. “Why do you photoshop your pics?” the commenter wrote. “Half of your bottom lip is gone. Do you think people wont notice?” The photo does seem to be a bit distorted around Jenelle’s mouth, but it could easily just be the way she’s smiling, too. For the most part, though, it didn’t seem like many people noticed what this one commenter did.

Instead, the comments section was mostly a mix of love and criticism for Jenelle. Many gushed over how cute the pic is and how much she and her son look alike, but others couldn’t help but throw in their two cents about the custody battle between Jenelle and her mom, Barbara, over Jace. The Teen Mom 2 star was slammed for being a bad mother and putting her relationship with David Eason before her children. Of course, this is par for the course when it comes to Jenelle’s social media, so it’s likely she’s gotten used to ignoring it at this point.

Of course, Jenelle has been in the center of much bigger controversy than an apparently photoshop lately. Her husband was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 after making homophobic comments on Twitter, and Us Weekly reported last month that Jenelle could be in danger of getting the axe, too, after she skipped a recent reunion taping for the series. In April, she also allegedly pulled a gun out on a man after a road rage fight in North Carolina! YIKES!

For now, it seems like she’s doing her best to ignore the drama and criticism, though, and enjoying time with her kids now that summer is here!