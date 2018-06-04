‘GoT’s Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa Reunite For Epic Party: ‘I F**king Love You Forever’

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 is wrapping up, and the cast got together for one epic bash. Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa — Daenerys and Drogo! — had the best time on the Iron Throne, and Jason wrote the sweetest message to her! See the photos and more!

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa’s friendship is the epitome of GOALS! Jason, 38, reunited with the cast in Belfast, the photos are just too good. Emilia, 31, and Jason, who play star-crossed couple Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, hit up the Iron Throne and now we’re feeling all the feels. Emilia and Jason attempted the Dirty Dancing lift on the Iron Throne. Emilia posted the adorable photo on Instagram. The pair then posed for a series of photos, which was basically a precious hugfest. “Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to much,” he captioned the Instagram photos. “I F**king love you forever. Aloha j.”

Jason also had more photos to share from the party. If only Jon Snow and Khal Drogo could have met on the show. They could have been buds. Kit Harington, 31, a.k.a. Jon Snow, cradled Jason in his arms while sitting on the Iron Throne. Then Jason grabbed Kit and lift him up in his arms. There’s a new Game of Thrones bromance to love! Thanks, Jason and Kit!

Other Game of Thrones cast members who met up with Jason included Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Sam), and Mark Addy (King Robert). Don’t get your hopes up about a Khal Drogo return. Jason’s just went to Ireland for the “kisses and hugs.” He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so grateful to be apart of the greatest show on earth. I’m honored to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends. I’m just here for kisses and hugs and The black stuff … mahalo David and Dan you are legends . Congrats to the talented crew and cast. Aloha j.” Game of Thrones season 8 — the final season — is expected to premiere in 2019.