Issa Rae Wows In Midnight Blue At CFDA Awards — See Her Fabulous Pantsuit

Issa Rae looked anything but awkward when she arrived at the CFDA Awards. The show’s host proved she is a fashion force to be reckoned with.

The title of her HBO hit may be Insecure, but Issa Rae, 33, was confidence personified when she hit the CFDA Awards red carpet on June 4 in a midnight blue, glitzy pantsuit. The actress looked gorgeous in the off-the-shoulder outfit. She kept the look sleek and elegant by pulling her hair back into a low ponytail. Before entering the Brooklyn event she gushed about being the first female host of the awards ceremony in a decade. “I’m about to hold it down for all the females,” she said in an interview for the CFDA Awards Facebook live feed.

Issa looked fabulous, but we’ve come to expect nothing less from Issa who consistently slays when she hits the red carpet at events. Where her HBO character is awkward and nerdy, she represents power and grace, with a whole lot of sexiness thrown in. Just a glimpse through her recent glamorous outfits demonstrates why she is one of our fashion faves. At the Golden Globes in January she served up Hollywood glamour in an Atelier Prabal Gurung black dress with a plunging neckline and almost hip high slit. That same month she opted for a Rosie Assoulin halter neck dress in lemon, which featured a ruffled hemline when she attended a BAFTA event in Los Angeles.

At the Black Panther premiere on January 29 she looked like a Grecian goddess in a Rosie Assoulin maxi dress, which included a colorful sash. Issa doesn’t just create fashion headlines with her clothes. Her hairstyles also get lots of love.

She mixes it up, flitting between braids, two-strand twists and curls – a ‘fro one night, a sleek chignon the next. Issa’s style has gotten a lot of attention from industry insiders too. She was Michael Kors’ muse for the Met Gala 2018 on May 7. He gushed about her to Vogue, saying, “For someone who is newer to the spotlight, she has a strong sense of personal style, which I love.” Or, as her stylist Ayanna James once said in an interview, according to Mic, “Styling her, I don’t try to make her something she’s not. I love who she is. Whatever I put her in, it has to feel like who she is. She doesn’t do a lot on the red carpet. She doesn’t go on a red carpet and pout and be someone who she’s not.” Sounds like this awkward girl is a woman who has a very clear idea of who she is!