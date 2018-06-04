Issa Rae Slams Kanye West’s ‘Slavery’ Comment At CFDA Awards On Kim K’s Special Night

Issa Rae made things very awkward for Kim Kardashian by dissing the reality TV star’s husband in a cringeworthy moment that kicked off the glitzy event.

Issa Rae, 33, slammed Kanye West, 40, right in front of his wife Kim Kardashian’s face and on the beauty mogul’s big night. The 37-year-old reality TV star was in the audience at the CFDA Awards in Brooklyn, New York on June 4 to receive the ceremony’s first Influencer Award. But the night began on a cringeworthy note when the Insecure actress who was hosting the show made a joke about her own lack of fashion sense at Kanye’s expense.

Issa opened the ceremony by showing a series of photos of her looking awkward, nerdy and very unfashionable. The last photo was supposedly taken shortly before she got glammed up for the start-studded event. Issa introduced the photo by saying, “When left to my own devices I’m as fashionable as Kanye is black – only when it’s convenient.” Then, referring to Kanye’s controversial “slavery was a choice” comment, she said, “That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” Later Issa referenced Kim and her sisters – Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 22 – who joined her at the event. Speaking about the celebs attending the show, Issa said that there was a “six-pack of Kardashians.”

Kim’s reaction to the Kanye joke was not immediately clear but the audience gasped at Issa’s comments, which were well received on social media. One fan wrote, “Lmfaooo! OMG.”

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black – only when it’s convenient. That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” – national treasure @IssaRae at the #CFDAAwards 🙃 — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) June 5, 2018

USA Today reporter Maeve McDermott tweeted that the actress is a “national treasure.” Later that evening, after Kim gave her speech thanking the CFDA for giving her the Influencer Award, Issa slammed the reality TV star personally, saying, “Kim Kardashian, ladies and gentlemen. It’s truly incredible to watch someone who’s famous for being famous, get an award using her fame to help those less famous become more famous.” Kardashian fans and industry insiders who may be peeved by Issa’s comments can’t say the performer didn’t warn them. Before the ceremony even began, Issa spoke about being the first female host of the CFDA Awards in a decade. In a red carpet interview she promised, “I’m about to hold it down for all the females.” Well, if she was talking about edgy comedy she definitely delivered! Whether Kim appreciated her humor or not remains to be seen. But given that Kim’s not one to hold her tongue we’re sure we’ll soon find out!