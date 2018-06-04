Emma Grace Kennedy: Officials Fear Baby, 7 Mos., Is In ‘Extreme Danger’ After Abduction By Sex Offender

A seven-month-old baby named Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted by a sex offender in Virginia. We have more details here.

An amber alert has been issued in Virginia after a seven-month-old baby girl was abducted by a known sex offender on June 3. Emma Grace Kennedy is missing from Danville, VA, after a man believed to be Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, abducted her from a Kwik Stop after assaulting her mother. The City of Danville Police Department and the Virginia State police have said she is in “extreme danger.” It’s unclear if Emma and Carl are related; the police have not released this detail.

Carl is believed to be armed with a knife. The abductor is a registered sex offender in North Carolina and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution. Police believe that he’s headed toward the Carolinas with Emma. Carl is described as a white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 5’8″ and weighs 170 lbs. He has tattoos on both arms: an eye on the back of his right hand, a skull with a bandana over its mouth, and a pitbull tattoo with “American bulldog” written underneath on his right arm. On his left arm, he has a skull and a wizard tattoo. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, gray shorts, and black-and-white Sketchers sneakers.

Emma was last seen at the gas station on June 3 at 7:55pm ET. The car she should be traveling in is a gold, 4-door Suzuki with the North Carolina license plate “FAA 1873.” Police believe the license plates are fake; the car also has a Johnny’s Auto Sales emblem on the trunk. Emma is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 18 lbs. and is 2’2″. She was wearing a light blue onesie. Photos of both Carl and Emma are included above.

If you have any information, please call the Danville City Police Department at 434-799-5111, or call 911.