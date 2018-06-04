Don Jr. Gets Blasted On Twitter For Saying Bill Clinton Tried To ‘#MeToo Monica Lewinsky’

Donald Trump Jr. was slammed for suggesting that Bill Clinton attempted to ‘#MeToo’ Monica Lewinksy! Twitter had some thoughts about how all of this outrage was coming from the son of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. was just roasted for a tweet in which he claimed that former President Bill Clinton was trying to “#MeToo” Monica Lewinsky with his recent comments about her, and was claiming “victim-hood” for his own actions. “Did Bill Clinton just #metoo Monica Lewinsky??? I (almost) have no words…,” Don Jr. wrote. “Props for always being ahead of the curve as the first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women. Balsy! Stupid… but balsy!!!” Of course, all of this ranting appeared to be a little hypocritical coming from the son of someone who once threatened to sue the many women who accused him of sexual harassment, Donald Trump, and Twitter did not let Don Jr. forget it.

Needless to say, Don Jr. was shown no mercy for his inflammatory tweet. In response, one person replied, “That’s odd, what I almost have no words for is the son of a sexual predator trying to act like his dad is righteous. 😐” Another wrote, “‘The first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women.’ So you’ve never met your father, I take it?” Another asked, “So Jr, what about your dear old Dad? That applies to him too. When are you going to say the same thing about Daddy dearest? I bet never. The trust fund is too tempting to give up.”

Clinton drew some criticism after he said that he wouldn’t approach the Lewinsky scandal differently during the #MeToo movement “[b]ecause people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts.” He also admitted that while he had publicly apologized to Lewinsky, he had not done so privately.

That's odd, what I almost have no words for is the son of a sexual predator trying to act like his dad is righteous. 😐 — ₵Ɽ₳₵ ₭₳J₳₭ (@epidimic) June 4, 2018

"The first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women" So you've never met your father, I take it? — Michael Angelo (@BigHands4632) June 4, 2018

Time will tell whether or not Bill Clinton will respond to Don Jr.’s criticism, but at this time it seems like Twitter has got that covered. We’ll keep you posted if Don Jr. responds to all of this backlash.