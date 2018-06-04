Trump Calls Off Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit Over Anthem Dispute & Fans Roast Him On Twitter

CANCELLED! Donald Trump just disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from attending a White House ceremony that celebrates their Super Bowl win in response to players who take a knee during the National Anthem!

POTUS has spoken! Donald Trump has shockingly decided to call off the Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House due to controversy surrounding certain player’s decisions to not stand for the National Anthem. “The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” Trump said in a statement released on June 4, according to CNN. “They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” POTUS continued. Yikes!

In response, A LOT of fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Trump’s decision. “It’s quite simple. Trump wanted to FORCE Philadelphia Eagles players to visit him. The Eagles’ owner refused to force his players to visit someone they don’t respect. Eagles win. Trump loses,” one user said. As many of you may know, the Eagles were initially invited to the White House to celebrate their historic Superbowl championship on Feb. 4. However, many players expressed not wanting to go due to their disagreement with Trump’s politics. “No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?” defensive end Chris Long said during an interview with Pardon My Take when asked about the visit. So, it seems like the player’s sentiments and Trump’s disapproval of the NFL’s take a knee movement made it an easy decision to call off the event all together.

It's quite simple. Trump wanted to FORCE Philadelphia Eagles players to visit him. The Eagles' owner refused to force his players to visit someone they don't respect. Eagles win Trump loses#FlyEaglesFly — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 4, 2018

The Eagles don't have to visit Trump in the White House. Congrats, @Eagles! This is like winning the Superbowl all over again!! — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) June 4, 2018

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles for not allowing our wannabe dictator President to force them to show "patriotism" the way he wants to see it. — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) June 4, 2018

But, Trump also explained that fans are still welcome to come to the White House and participate in a “different kind of ceremony.” “One that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem,” POTUS continued. I guess we will have to see how this all plays out!