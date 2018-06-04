‘Champs Vs. Stars’ Sneak Peek: Tori & Lil Mama Make A Pact To Prove They’re Not The Weakest Team

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of this week’s ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,’ Tori and Lil Mama come together as teammates and vow to prove everyone else wrong by putting up a tough fight. Watch here!

Even though Tori Deal and Lil Mama are now teammates on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, they weren’t able to work together when it came to voting a team into elimination on the May 29 episode of the show. Lil Mama is still playing for the Stars, while Tori is working with her fellow Champs, so Mama wanted to vote in a full Champs team (CT Tamburello and Tony Raines), while Tori wanted to go for the all-Stars team (Selita Ebanks and Jozea Flores). They were at such a standstill, that they left the decision to chance, forcing host Mike “The Miz” Miz to pull one of their names out of a bucket to decide who would make the pick (Lil Mama got her way).

Now, the ladies will have to deal with the repercussions on the June 5 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what goes down! “Because we’ve shown dis-alignment, we are 100% the next target to go in next week,” Tori warns her teammate. Luckily, both ladies are able to keep calm about the situation, and don’t take any frustrations out on the other. “The only way out of that is to win the challenge,” Tori explains, to which Mama confidently assures her that they’ll do. Tori is just as confident, as she adds in her confessional, “I think people look at us like we’re a losing team, but we are going to win this entire thing.”

Meanwhile, last week’s episode ended in a cliffhanger, with Daniel “Booby” Gibson (Star) and Wes Bergmann (Champ) also fighting to come to a mutual decision. Will they also leave the decision to chance? Or will one of them turn on their own alliance?! We’ll find out on this week’s ep!

Watch the sneak peek clip above and tune into The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars on MTV at 10:00 p.m. on June 5 to see what happens!