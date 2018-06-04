Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, & More Of The Best Dressed At The CFDA Fashion Awards Of All-Time

The CFDA Awards are tonight, June 4th, and we’re super excited! We love seeing all the amazing dresses celebs wear to the star-studded event, and we’re sure this year will be no exception! Whether it’s head to toe full glam or just keeping it simple, celebs like Kim Kardashian, 37, sure know how to shine on the red carpet. In preparation for tonight’s highly anticipated event, we’re taking a look back at some of the best dressed women at the CFDA Awards from over the years — check it out!

Kim K’s outfit at the 2015 CFDA Awards is still giving us life! Only Kim could completely pull off an outfit like this. Kim showed up wearing a black see-through dress designed by Proenza Schouler with A LOT of creative flair. The gown featured eyelet hole punches all around the dress and some feather details on the shoulders. The long-sleeved dress featured a turtleneck top and Kim wore a black bra and pantie set underneath to cover up her goods! The entire look was completed with a tight slicked back ponytail and some dark eye makeup — a look for sure!

Singer and beauty guru Rihanna, 30, attended the 2014 CFDA Awards in true style. People literally couldn’t take their eyes off Riri as she walked the carpet in a completely see-through sparkly dress. Rihanna left nothing to the imagination in this dress and we have to say, we’re a fan! She finished off the look with a matching sparky head scarf, matching gloves, and a furry pink scarf. This look was probably one of the most iconic CFDA look we’ve ever seen and definitely turned heads!

