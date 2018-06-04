Group FaceTime Is Coming To iPhones, Taking Your Group Texts To A Whole New Level

Get ready to turn your group texts into face-to-face hangouts… because group FaceTime will soon be a reality! Here’s everything you need to know about the new feature announced by Apple!

Ever wanted to make one FaceTime call to all of your extended family members on Thanksgiving instead of four or five sessions? Well, Apple has got you covered. In a surprising announcement, the tech company revealed at WWDC that you’ll be able to have a group FaceTime session with up to (no joke) 31 of your friends thanks to an update provided with iOS 12. While this is technologically incredible, if you have 31 friends you actually want to FaceTime with, that’s even more incredible. Seriously, kudos to you, Mr. Popular.

In addition, this new FaceTime function is one you can implement with your group chat! That’s right, you’ll be able to instantly FaceTime your friend group in a text chain instead of trying to wrangle everyone together for a Google Hangout (or a IRL meeting). Basically you’ll have the option to go quickly from iMessages to FaceTime pretty seamlessly. Plus, you’ll be able to use filters during your group FaceTime session too — just in case you wanted to don puppy ears while talking with 31 of your friends at once. On top of all this, you can also use Animojis as well in group FaceTimes. Basically, the skies the limit with Apple’s new group FaceTime’s functionality.

Speaking of Animojis, Apple announced that you’ll soon be able to turn yourself into one. That’s right, you’ll have the ability to create your very own Memoji, which you can customize with freckles, skin color, hairstyle, and even with accessories including glasses and earrings. With Memojis and group FaceTime sessions awaiting us, Apple is making living in 2018 just a little more bearable.