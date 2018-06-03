Rich The Kid: 5 Things On The Rapper Who’s Feuding With Lil Uzi Vert

After his confrontation with Lil Uzi Vert in Philly, all anyone’s talking about is Rich the Kid. Learn more about the ‘I Don’t Care’ rapper here!

1. He has a longstanding feud with Lil Uzi Vert. The two young rappers have sparred on social media for months now, starting back in January when Lil Uzi Vert, 23, went on Twitter to complain about his producer, DJ Drama. He said he regretted signing with the label and Drama, and Rich the Kid, 25, jumped in to say that he should’ve been smart enough to sign with him. Cue a back-and-forth that cumulated in a vicious confrontation in June (more on that below). Back in February, their feud escalated with Rich (real name Dimitri Roger) posting a photo on his Instagram story of Uzi holding a crab, captioned “Aw look at my son @liluzivert tryna look jus like me”. Not sure how the crab plays into their drama, but he’s accusing Uzi of stealing his look. He’s got a point; they do have a really similar style.

2. Now, about that fight with Uzi: Uzi pulled up on Rich and his crew in Philadelphia on June 2, and the verbal confrontation soon turned violent. Uzi was apparently passing by in a car, according to onlookers, but jumped out when he saw Rich and his dudes. Videos from the encounter show the two rappers yelling at each other, then running after each other. The fight spilled over into a mall, but before it could get physical, security intervened. Rich went on Instagram later to tell his fans that nothing happened. “Ni**as pulled up and did what?” he said. “I walked around in Philly like this.”

3. He was accused of domestic violence and alleged “forced abortions” by his ex-wife. Disturbing allegations from his divorce proceedings reveal that now-ex-wife Antonette Willis (aka Lady Luscious, aka Elle, of the Twerk Team) accused him of getting physically violent with her and allegedly forcing her to have “multiple abortions.” She claimed in divorce documents that the rapper, “got violent with [me] so many times… it was common for police to be called to their house,” and that, he “forced [me] to have at least [three] abortions because he didn’t want any more kids.” Antonette and Rich have two children together, Queen, 1, and King, 2.

4. He’s in demand right now, and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Young Thug, Rockie Fresh, Kirko Bangz, Yo Gotti,and RiFF RaFF were all featured on his second solo mixtape, Feels Good 2 Be Rich. That was released in 2014, when he was just 21. His single “On My Way” featured Bobby Shmurda.

5. He runs his own record label, Rich Forever Music. RFM, founded in 2016, represents Jay Critch, Famous Dex, The Lab Cook, and Laron. It used to represent Jay S$ash and Blac Chyna‘s guy, YBN Almighty Jay.