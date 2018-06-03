Tiny Harris Posts Video Of Baby Heiress Playing With Giant Teddy Bear As She & T.I. Feud

OMG! Tiny Harris just posted a completely and utterly adorable clip of Baby Heiress cheesing it up for the camera and we’re living for it! Take a look right here!

Admit it, every time Tameka “Tiny” Harris decides to share a video of her day-to-day life, you always gotta take a look! Why? Because the 42-year-old singer, reality star and entrepreneur is a total inspiration! Also, because she’s usually taking care of her precious 2-year-old daughter Heiress! And now the Xscape member has done it again! She just posted a sweet video of Heiress happily playing with a big teddy bear while her mama watches! Later, Heiress says that she’s “a bad girl,” which naturally has Tiny wondering why she’d say such a thing.

This touching clip arrives just days after we learned that Tiny and her fella T.I., 37, have been fighting over how much they want Heiress exposed to their fans, who have totally noticed how cute she is. This has led to a push to get her on TV. “Tiny is starting to consider it because Heiress loves to perform,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a natural! Tiny can see how much Heiress loves the spotlight so she feels there’s no harm in nurturing that.”

However, T.I isn’t digging the idea at all! “Tip has a totally different view. He’s not ready for his baby to be in the spotlight so he’s put his foot down hard on this one,” the source said, before adding,“Tiny doesn’t back down easily when she wants something so she’s pushing back. They’re very much at odds over this. For now, Tip is winning but Tiny usually gets her way in the end.”