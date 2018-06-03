Sofia & Scott’s Breakup: Looking Back At Their Relationship Following Their Shocking Split

As we come to terms with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship drawing to a swift conclusion amid cheating allegations, let’s a take a look back at this charming former couple’s courtship in pics.

It really happened. Sofia Richie, 19, reportedly pulled the plug on her relationship with Scott Disick, 35, after he allegedly cheated on her with another woman in Miami. “Sofia is really pissed at Scott, she thinks he’s made her look like a fool, and she’s super upset and hurt by it,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia has told Scott, in no uncertain terms, that she wants nothing to do with him, and that she doesn’t even want to speak to him right now.” Due to this shocking breakup, let’s take a look back at some of the best moments in this picturesque romance. That is, before things took an ugly turn.

Remember, before Sofia started seeing Scott, she was just that cute blonde who went on hikes with Justin Bieber from time to time! Then, rumors first started spreading about this pair in the summer of 2017 when they were caught happily Facetiming each other! Soon photos arrived of them dining out together! Finally, in Sept., some PDA-filled pics arrived from their Miami getaway! As diehard fans know, this would be the first of many romantic trips the couple took including Mexico, Italy and Aspen, Colorado!

Last but not least was the kissing! So, so, so much kissing! No 2 other couples in recent memory liked flaunting their love in public like Sofia and Scott! On beaches, on private jets, while eating out, there was never a bad time to showcase their passionate love affair for onlookers and fans alike to see!

Although we don’t know if this relationship is over for good, we can still enjoy all the picture-perfect memories from this charming former couple’s better days! See tons more photos up top!