Sofia Richie Looks Emotionally Drained In 1st Pics After She Dumped Scott Disick Over Alleged Cheating

Aww, sweetie! Sofia Richie looked absolutely distraught during an outing after she and Scott Disick allegedly broke up. See the first post-split pics here.

If we could hang out with Sofia Richie right now, we’d tell her that things get better after heartbreak. Being 19 is so hard under normal circumstances, and having a high-profile relationship and breakup play out in public must be excruciating. After seeing these photos of her looking so distraught during her first outing after news broke of her alleged split from Scott Disick, 33, we want to give her a hug! Scott allegedly cheated on her in Miami, which led to her reportedly breaking things off with her serious boyfriend last week. Poor thing!

The model was seen out and about keeping busy in Los Angeles on June 2, attending a series of business meetings with laptop in hand. The photos were taken just hours after the breakup report surfaced! She’s kind of just trudging along, looking less than happy. There’s no smile on the face of the usually giddy teen. Poor thing!

A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia, understandably, is “super upset and hurt” by Scott’s alleged cheating. “Sofia is really pissed at Scott; she thinks he’s made her look like a fool,” the source said. “Sofia has told Scott, in no uncertain terms, that she wants nothing to do with him, and that she doesn’t even want to speak to him right now.” Scott has denied cheating on her in Miami, but that’s not good enough for Sofia’s father. As HL previously told you, Lionel Richie was livid that Scott would break his baby’s heart, and allegedly told Sofia that she needed to break up with him or he’d cut her off!

That did the trick. To add insult to injury after the reported breakup, which occurred right after their trip to St. Barts with his children, Scott was spotted hanging all over a woman in Wyoming at Kanye West’s album release party. No wonder Sofia looks so drained!