7 Cutest Pics Of Sofia Richie With Scott Disick’s Kids: Beach Trips & More

Time’s have changed! Sofia Richie and Scott Disick just reportedly broke up, and it’s so sad. Remember the good times with us by looking back at her cutest photo with his kids.

Once it was clear that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship was more than just a summer fling, she finally got to meet his kids at the beginning of 2018, and has spent quite a bit of time with them since. Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3, all seemed to take quite well to their dad’s 19-year-old girlfriend, and she seemed very comfortable watching them alongside Scott when they were all out in public. The group had even been on two vacations together. But that era has reportedly ended, as Sofia and Scott just dramatically split.

Back in March, Scott flew Sofia and his kids down to Cabo for a family trip while Kourt was on a vacay of her own with Younes Bendjima. The group was photographed lounging by the pool of their resort, with Sofia looking hot as ever in a teeny thong bikini. Then, for Scott’s birthday in May, they all went to St. Barts for another vacay. Sofia was photographed goofing around in the ocean with Penelope, who had a huge smile on her face as she splashed around with the teenager. They could practically have been sisters!

Aside from vacations, Sofia also spent quality time with the Disick kids in California. They were spotted out to lunch and running errands on several occasions, and they looked like one big happy family — especially since Sofia had looked more and more like Kourtney by the day. Of course, nobody will ever replace Kourtney in the kids’ lives, but we loved seeing them so happy when they weren’t with her, too.

The story of Sofia and Scott’s reported split could be in a soap opera! Scott reportedly cheated on her in Miami, according to Us Weekly, and she found out and told dad Lionel Richie. Lionel threatened to cut her off financially and write her out of his will if she didn’t dump Scott.” This happened just before Scott was spotted at Kanye West‘s album release party in Wyoming getting cozy with a woman who wasn’t Sofia. Now we know why!

We’re heartbroken for the Disick kids, who clearly love Sofia. Remember the happy times by scrolling through our gallery above.